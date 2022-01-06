Moen announced its latest model of touchless faucets, the MotionSense Wave, at CES 2022 today. Just like its other touchless faucets, you can wave your hand in front of the sensor to start and stop water, but these new iterations are built for bathroom use.

With the Motionsense Wave, you’re able to bring the technology and functionality into the bathroom. Instead of having the motion sensor on the top of the faucet like Moen’s other touchless faucets, the Motionsense Wave has its sensor on the left side of the base.

You can wave your hand in front of the sensor to toggle water flow on or off with ease. Water is instantly turned on or off as if you were to use the handle on the opposite side. Speaking of the handle, users can still use the handle for manual control of water flow and temperature. All of Moen’s touchless faucets can still be activated with hand gestures even when the handle is in the off position. The technology used within the faucets still provides water savings by turning on only when users need it.

The MotionSense Wave Faucets come in a few different styles and finishes. You can order your faucet in Lifeshine Brushed Gold, Lifeshine Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Lifeshine Polished Nickel, and matte back. There are also a couple of different faucet styles so you can pair each finish and hardware with any bathroom design. For example, the Cia style brings a soft modern look, the Doux style is a more elevated modern elegant look, and the Flora combines timelessness with contemporary styling.

Moen’s other touchless faucets are available at a few different online sellers, incluingd Home Depot, Lowes, and Wayfair, so you can expect to see the MotionSense Wave faucets at those retailers as well. No prices or availability dates have been provided for these new faucets.

