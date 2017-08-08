A Metroid-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL will launch alongside ‘Samus Returns’

Why it matters to you Nintendo has released tons of different limited edition 3DS XL systems, but this is the first variant inspired by the Metroid series.

At E3 2017, Nintendo announced Metroid: Samus Returns, much to the delight of fans who thought that the series might have gone the way of the Chozo. Now, the company has unveiled a special edition version of the 3DS XL set to launch alongside the remake.

The Metroid-inspired variant of the New Nintendo 3DS XL uses the color scheme of Samus Aran’s power suit as its base. The top flap of the system is deep red, while the bottom is bright yellow, with a subtle hexagonal design adding some visual interest.

Samus Aran herself also appears on the outside of the device, striking an action pose and pointing her arm-cannon at an unseen enemy. The Metroid logo appears on the reverse of the system.

Nintendo took to Twitter this morning to announce that the console would be available at select retailers on September 15, the same day that Samus Returns launches. The system is set to retail at $200, which is the same price point as the standard version of the New Nintendo 3DS XL.

However, the handheld doesn’t come with a copy of Samus Returns included, according to a report from Gamespot. This is standard when it comes to Nintendo’s limited edition 3DS systems, but buyers might expect to receive the game too, given that its star is emblazoned across the packaging.

The release of this limited edition hardware is yet more evidence that Nintendo is throwing all of its weight behind the Metroid franchise. Even the series’ most ardent fans didn’t find too much to enjoy about the two most recent games, Other M and Federation Force, but the future looks bright based on what we’ve seen of Samus Returns so far.

Of course, in many ways the remake is just an appetizer for the Metroid fanbase, with the main course being Metroid Prime 4, which was also announced at E3 this year. All signs point toward the sci-fi series regaining its status as one of Nintendo’s most important properties — but there’s a lot hinging on the quality of the two upcoming games, and whether or not these titles resonate with their audience.