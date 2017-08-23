The zombie apocalypse just hit the MGM Grand in Vegas

Why it matters to you Virtual reality is least effective as a static experience. Zero Latency removes the shackles and provides a free-roaming experience.

For those looking to fight an undead hoard with a group of friends, it is time to take a trip to Las Vegas. Zero Latency, the free-roam virtual reality experience, is coming to the Level Up gaming lounge inside the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. This marks the first location for the experience on the West Coast.

Up to eight players can immerse themselves in the 2,000-square-foot virtual reality arena, allowing them to physically wander considerable distances while completing challenges with other players.

“When it comes to playing games, and exploring new worlds in virtual reality, more people means more fun,” says Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency. “Technology can often be isolating but we are determined to continue to design games and experiences that bring people together to have mind-blowing VR adventures and forge real memories that can last a lifetime.”

Once a team is formed, they can choose from three different games for a 30-minute experience. Zombie Survival traps the players in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Players must utilize an arsenal of weapons and band together to take down waves of zombies. Between waves, they must rebuild safety barriers and last until the rescue team arrives. In Singularity, players enter a secretive military research space station. Rogue robots and drones come after the players through narrow hallways in zero gravity. For more of a puzzle experience, Engineerium is a fantasy adventure full of flying whales, giant parrots, and colorful creatures. Players must work together to solve physics-based problems in order to progress along floating platforms.

Without Zero Latency headsets, the arena is nothing more than a large open space without obstacles. The headest provided is an OSVR HDK2 headset paired with a military-grade backpack containing a high-performance Alienware gaming computer. Once users don the whole setup, the empty space becomes whatever the game wants. Players see each other as full-motion avatars as they walk through corridors, step around corners, and more. The players who communicate and strategize the most have a chance to earn the highest scores.

Reservations to experience Zero Latency at Level Up will be made available starting September 8. Visit MGM Grand’s website for more details.