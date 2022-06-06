 Skip to main content
Microsoft will hold a second Xbox showcase next week

Jesse Lennox
By

Microsoft announced that it will be hosting the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 14 at 10 a.m. PT to show off new trailers and in-depth looks at games revealed at the company’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The event will be a follow-up to the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which is one of this summer’s biggest gaming reveal streams at present. The main show, which is set to be held on June 12 at 10 a.m. PT, is expected to be a major showcase for Microsoft’s first and third-party games coming to Xbox.

This follow-up event, planned to last about 90 minutes, will “have new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators.”

This is not the first time Microsoft has hosted a second event following its main conference. It hosted a very similar show last year, which mainly focused on internet influencers speaking to developers about their games in a more casual setting. If it follows the same formula, that should make up the bulk of this 90-minute runtime.

Microsoft already set some viewers’ expectations ahead of their showcase with the announced delay of two of its highest-profile games: Starfield and Redfall. While that doesn’t exclude either of these games from being shown off, many are concerned about what Xbox has in terms of major releases for the remainder of 2022, especially for those who subscribed to Game Pass and who suddenly don’t have any first-party games to look forward to on the service.

We’ll be covering the event as part of our ongoing Summer Gaming Marathon, so stay tuned!

