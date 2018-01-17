Microsoft’s E3 2018 showcase may break from the typical formula

We’re in the right calendar year so it’s not too early to talk about E3 2018, right? Head of Xbox Phil Spencer did just that when he teased a possible change of form for Microsoft’s annual E3 press conference on Major Nelson‘s podcast (via GameSpot)

“I don’t think we’ve talked about [it] yet, but I think will be some positive changes at E3. Could be fun for us; it’ll be a nice change,” Spencer said.

What exactly could those changes be? It’s hard to say. Microsoft and other major publishers/developers have followed a rather predictable method for running conferences in recent years. Typically, pressers of late contain cinematic trailer after cinematic trailer, with gameplay sessions spliced in throughout, amounting to a compilation of prepared videos, but little actual on-stage discussion.

While the format for Microsoft’s press conferences hasn’t been a noticeable issue, it’s interesting to hear that the studio has plans to switch it up in some way this year.

Since E3 happens to be the most noteworthy gaming convention each year, it’s not surprising that some discussions have already taken place within Microsoft about the video game giant’s presence at the show nearly five months before the event kicks off. E3 2018 will take place in Los Angeles June 12-14.

Regardless of the “positive changes” at E3, the fact remains that Microsoft’s E3 showing will be graded on the showcased games. And in 2018, with the PS4 maintaining its steady dominance and the Nintendo Switch surging, the stakes for Microsoft’s E3 showing may never be higher.

Microsoft could make a big splash by revealing the next entry in its flagship Halo franchise, believed to be titled Halo 6. The last entry in the iconic first-person shooter series, Halo 5, launched in 2015.

Gears of War may be another franchise to look out for at E3 2018. Gears of War 4, the latest entry in the third-person cover shooter, arrived in 2016.

It’s also possible that Microsoft could officially reveal the next entry in the Fable series at E3. Yes, that Fable series. Playground Games, the studio behind Forza Horizon 3, has revived the epic RPG franchise and is said to be working on a full budget title, possibly Fable 4.

Basically, any changes made to Microsoft’s E3 press conference will likely be received well if the Xbox One exclusive game lineup on display delivers. It’s pretty simple.