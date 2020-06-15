Microsoft has shared more details on its Smart Delivery service as it prepares to transition from the Xbox One console to the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Microsoft unveiled Smart Delivery in February, saying that players will automatically get Xbox Series X versions of games they previously purchased digitally on the Xbox One at no additional charge. In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft said Smart Delivery will be available to all third-party developers but cautioned it’ll be up to those developers to support the feature. If they don’t, the feature won’t be available on their games.

Smart Delivery should prove to be a hands-off process, Microsoft said. Once players buy an Xbox Series X, Microsoft will automatically add the Xbox Series X version of their Xbox One game to the console. Over time, as more games are optimized for Xbox Series X, Microsoft will continue to add them to the console.

“And it’s not just limited to games that you purchase digitally,” Microsoft said. “Physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it.”

Microsoft also said that Smart Delivery will work with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So, as long as users continue to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox Series X, they’ll get optimized versions of those games delivered digitally to their new console.

Smart Delivery could prove valuable as players decide to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or buy games for the Xbox One. Players won’t need to buy two versions of a title and can finish a single playthrough across both consoles.

Microsoft said all progress in games will be saved, so players won’t need to start over on the Xbox Series X.

The service’s biggest problem, however, might be developer participation. Microsoft on Monday provided an updated list of games (listed below) that currently support Smart Delivery. While the company has promised more game compatibility in the future and said developers can easily turn Smart Delivery on for optimized titles, there’s no telling how many titles will take advantage of it when the console is launched in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Here’s a full list of games that will work with Smart Delivery:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

