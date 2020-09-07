  1. Gaming

Minecraft will add PlayStation VR support this month through free patch

By

Minecraft, which reached the milestone of 200 million copies sold in May, will add PlayStation VR support this month through a free patch.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, Mojang Studios’ executive producer for Minecraft Roger Carpenter revealed that PlayStation VR support for the 11-year-old game has been in the works since Sony approved cross-platform play and the Bedrock version for the PlayStation 4.

“It is 100% the same Minecraft game that you can play every day, every week, every month, every year…on PlayStation 4. Nothing removed. 100% wholesome & pure full-fat Minecraft,” Carpenter wrote.

All Minecraft players on the PlayStation 4 will receive the patch to add PlayStation VR support, which will still utilize the DualShock 4 controller while also introducing several settings to tweak the experience. There will also be two ways to play Minecraft on PlayStation VR, namely the Immersive and Living Room modes.

Immersive mode is the traditional VR experience where players will be able to move around the world of Minecraft, while Living Room mode will allow players to play on a virtual screen in a virtual room, according to IGN.

Carpenter also provided a glimpse of Minecraft on PlayStation VR through his Twitter account.

PlayStation VR spotlight

The Minecraft announcement is part of this week’s PlayStation VR spotlight, which will showcase upcoming PS VR games and reveal updates for previously revealed PS VR titles.

Also part of the spotlight is a PS VR sale that will launch on the PS Store on September 9, which will include games such as Borderlands 2 VR, Superhot VR, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. The promotion will run until September 23.

Sony, however, clarified that PlayStation VR spotlight will not feature news related to the PlayStation 5.

