Monoprice, the company behind the Dark Matter gaming brand, is getting into the video game simulator market with its new line of products announced at CES 2022. The company is launching a driving wheel accessory and a foldable stand, allowing players to create the ultimate home racing experience.

The Dark Matter Pro Racing Wheel comes with a rubber-coated wheel that’s 10 inches in diameter and can rotate 900 degrees. It has a metal center that features standard controller buttons, including four back paddles that map to triggers and bumpers.

The package doesn’t just come with a wheel. It includes a pedal set, complete with three metal pedals, and a gear shift, which features a handbrake button. Each accessory has a striking black and chrome color scheme.

The wheel set is compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC games. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it currently works with the PS5, which might be a disappointment for those looking forward to playing Gran Turismo 7 this year. However, Xbox integration means it’s compatible with Forza Horizon 5.

To complete the setup, Monoprice is launching a foldable stand that holds everything. I saw a full setup at a virtual CES 2022 booth tour, which turned a corner of a suite into a convincing virtual driver’s seat. It even showed off the company’s triple gaming monitor mount, which brought three screens together to display Forza in a wide, immersive setup.

Those were just a few of the new products Monoprice had on display at the show. The company is also launching a beginner-level flight stick, a new 65% mechanical keyboard, and more.

Monoprice didn’t mention a price or release date for its new products at the show.

