CES is chock-full of new product announcements every year, but unfortunately, most of them are just that: Announcements. Tech companies come out, loudly proclaim that their latest gadget will transform your life, and then quietly mutter that it won’t actually be available until some yet-t0-be-determined point in the next year. As such, most of what we see at CES in a given year ends up being annoyingly unattainable.

But thankfully, not everyone at CES shows up with a booth full of flashy promises. A rare few of them come to the show with products that are ready to ship right away, immediately after they’re revealed. So as a tip of our hat to those thoughtful few who go the extra mile to provide us the instant gratification we crave, we’ve rounded up all the best CES gear that you can buy right now. Everything on this list will ship before the end of January, if not sooner. Enjoy!

TCL’s gargantuan, 95-inch 4K QLED TV

Most years, practically all TVs announced at CES don’t actually go on sale until the end of the year, but TCL did us a solid this time and put its 98-inch XL Series 98R754 — a monstrous 4K OLED Google TV — on sale for a cool $7,732. That’s definitely an exorbitant price, but compared to similarly enormous TVs from Samsung and Sony, it’s actually relatively cheap.

Anker’s awesome all-in-one webcam

It’s crazy that it took this long for somebody to make an all-in-one webcam that comes with all the stuff you need (a microphone, speakers, a hi-res camera with a high frame rate, and a built-in light), but thankfully, Anker did exactly that, and you can order one right now. These puppies won’t ship until January 25th, but if you put down a $1 deposit before then, Anker will give you $35 off the list price of $220. Not a bad deal at all!

HP’s pre-built Omen 45L gaming PC

In the words of DT senior computing reporter Jacob Roach, this thing is “a masterclass in pre-built gaming PCs. The Omen 45L improves on its predecessor in almost every way. It has a unique cooling design that actually pays off in thermals; the tool-less case is even easier to get inside; and the performance, although occasionally hamstrung by memory speed, is worthy of the hardware inside.”

Side note: The Omen 45L just so happens to be our Top Tech of CES 2022 Award winner for the Computing category. NBD!

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Big props to Garmin for this one. This isn’t just a run-of-the-mill fitness tracker — DT’s resident wearable tech afficionado Adam Doud says it’s one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and you don’t have to wait at all to buy it. It’s on sale as we speak and ships immediately.

Garmin Vivomove Sport

It’s the same deal for this one. Despite all the supply chain issues and chip shortages plaguing the consumer electronics world right now, Garmin has already produced a full production run of these bad boys and is prepared to ship them out immediately. Orders are open on Garmin’s website.

Samsung’s weirdly fun Freestyle projector

DT’s A/V editor Phil Nickinson says, “Portable projectors aren’t exactly new. There’s been a plethora of them over the years, to varying degrees of mediocrity. Samsung’s hoping to change that at CES 2022 with the Freestyle, a portable projector that doesn’t necessarily aim to be at the center of your living room and home theater experience, but rather in the middle of the good times that go on outside of it.”

Jabra’s Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds

This year at CES, Jabra introduced “the newest member of its Elite family of true wireless earbuds: The $119 Elite 4 Active,” reports DT’s own headphone guru Simon Cohen. These are “a set of waterproof, active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds that fit between the $99 Elite 3 and the $180 Elite 7 Active. They’re available starting January 3, in navy, black and light mint.”

Chipolo’s wallet-friendly AirTag card

Apple’s AirTags are an undeniably great way to track just about everything. Whether it’s your keys, your cars, your backpack, or even your pet, they can track it. But there is one thing they’re decidedly horrible for: Your wallet. They just aren’t shaped right for it — and that’s where Chipolo’s Card Spot comes in. This device uses the same Apple-compatible Find My technology but stuffs it into a more wallet-friendly card. Preorders are open now, and they start shipping out when the preorder period closes at the end of January.

Motorola’s wireless Android Auto adapter

The wireless version of Android Auto is now available in many new cars, but if you’ve got an older car that’s equipped with the old school wired version, then Motorola’s new MA1 adapter is just what you need. As DT automotive reporter Steven Edelstein writes, this little gizmo “plugs into a vehicle’s USB port and connects automatically via Bluetooth. Once connected, it enables all of the features of Android Auto, including projection of Google Maps, Spotify, and other phone-based apps onto the car’s infotainment system, but without fumbling for a cable.”

This totally unnecessary TP usage tracker

“Smart home appliances have a tendency to border on solutions-for-nonexistent-problems territory,” says DT reporter Shuham Agarwal. “Case in point: this smart toilet paper holder from a company called Homeplenish that keeps tabs on your usage and then automatically orders more from your Amazon account when you’re about to run out. Since the smart holder integrates with Amazon’s Smart Reorder platform, it also takes into account delivery times and calculates the ideal reorder time frame to ensure that ‘there is never too much or too little TP on hand.’”

You absolutely don’t need this device, but on the off chance that you should want it, it’s already available on Amazon.

