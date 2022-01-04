TCL unveils 3 new TKEE tablets for kids at CES 2022

Alongside a lineup of affordable new Android tablets, TCL has also unveiled three new TKEE tablets at CES 2022 designed especially for children to both play and learn.

The three models include the TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX, all of which are designed from the ground up to meet the needs of active and inquisitive kids. An intuitive user interface engages children while keeping them focused on the task at hand, while a robust bumper case handles everyday bumps and drops.

Each tablet also includes the TKEE Pen, helping children to improve their writing and drawing skills, as well as TCL’s eye-safe screen technology to help prevent eye strain and other visual health problems.

The TKEE MINI measures in at approximately 7.5 inches by 4.4 inches, with a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display, and runs Android 10 Go Edition. The TKEE MAX comes in at 9.6 by 6.3 inches with a 10-inch 800 x 1280 display and features Android 11. Both models offer Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, along with a USB-C port for data transfer and charging.

The TKEE MID offers the best connectivity options of the trio with 4G LTE cellular data, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), and Bluetooth 5.0 support, plus 5MP front and rear cameras, as well as Android 11. The MID measures 8.85 inches by 5.88 inches with the removal bumper case.

The TKEE series starts at $89 for the MINI, $119 for the MAX, and $149 for the 4G-capable MID. All three tablets are expected to go on sale in select regions in Q1 2022.

TCL Kids

The new tablets are also accompanied by TCL Kids, a companion child-friendly service that’s available in Google Play for all new TCL tablets, from the TKEE series to the new NXTPAPER 10s and the upcoming TCL BOOK 14 Go laptop.

TCL Kids provides a kid-friendly service that shares the core experience of the TKEE series tables, including a library of educational and entertainment content that includes over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks, and 50 family-friendly apps. Parental monitoring tools help parents and guardians keep track of screen time, manage access to apps and websites, and even set health reminders to help kids improve their reading posture.

TCL Kids will be available to customers globally in Q2 2022 for $4 per month. TCL will also be offering a two-month free trial subscription in select regions.

