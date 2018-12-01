Digital Trends
More ‘Diablo’ games will be announced next year, Blizzard confirms

Aaron Mamiit
Blizzard, which received backlash from players over its announcement of mobile game Diablo Immortal, confirmed that Diablo fans should look forward to next year.

Blizzard associate community manager Brandy Camel revealed earlier this year that there are multiple Diablo projects in the works, and that more information on the upcoming games will be revealed this year.

But it appears that the timeline to reveal the upcoming Diablo games has changed, according to a post by the development teams on Blizzard’s official Battle.net forums.

“We have many plans for Diablo across multiple projects which we’ll be revealing over the course of the coming year. We are eager to share more about all of our projects, but some will have to wait as we prefer to show you, rather than tell you, about them,” the posts reads, signed by The Diablo Teams.

It looked like there was a decision to push back the announcements of new Diablo games to 2019, leaving only Diablo Immortal for this year. The message being signed by The Diablo Teams gives an additional indication that there are several Diablo games in development.

With the further confirmation that there are multiple Diablo projects happening at the same time at Blizzard, it is very likely that Diablo 4 is on the way, pending an official announcement.

Diablo Immortal received criticism when it was announced to end the Blizzcon 2018 keynote, partly because a mobile game is not what Diablo fans wanted, and partly because they were expecting a Diablo 4 reveal.

There were rumors that Blizzard was supposed to unveil Diablo 4 at Blizzcon 2018, but the plans were changed at the last minute. Blizzard, however, denied the report, though there was supposedly a recorded video featuring studio co-founder Allen Adham. The video, which was not played at Blizzcon 2018, would have told fans that Diablo 4 was not yet ready to show off, but that it was in development.

Diablo 4 reportedly started development as a game that resembled Dark Souls with an over-the-shoulder view, but its current iteration is similar to the previous Diablo games with an isometric view. It is said that the game will feature a darker and creepier tone compared to Diablo III, more similar to Diablo II.

