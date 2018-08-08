Digital Trends
Gaming

Blizzard has multiple Diablo projects in the works, details coming this year

Gabe Gurwin
By

Diablo III is well over six years old at this point, and dedicated dungeon-crawling fans have mastered both the original game and the content introduced in the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions. If you’ve been holding out for something brand new, however, it seems like you won’t have to wait much longer.

In a video titled “The Future of Diablo,” Blizzard associate community manager Brandy Camel revealed that the studio is currently working on multiple Diablo projects.

Camel didn’t elaborate on the size or scale of these projects — or if any of them will be the long-awaited Diablo 4 — but she revealed that Blizzard will provide more information on them later this year.

Diablo III initially skipped consoles and ran into issues with its online-only systems when it launched back in 2012, and we’re willing to bet Blizzard will take a different approach with the next game. Given the success of Overwatch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as the great Diablo III ports eventually released on the same consoles, it seems likely that a future game will be available on them from the very beginning. What’s more of a question mark, however, is if that will be this generation’s consoles or something unannounced.

“Diablo is an always will be part of Blizzard’s identity, and we can’t wait for the future,” Camel added.

For those looking to play more Diablo III in the meantime, the game recently kicked off its 14th season, and it’s the first to be themed. “Season of Greed” will double the spawns for Treasure Goblins, and you’ll be able to unlock new cosmetic rewards by completing the season’s “Journey.”

Traditional top-down action-role-playing games have been surprisingly few and far between in recent years. The free-to-play Path of Exile is a solid alternative to Diablo, and we’ve seen games like Alienation and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr put a science-fiction twist on the genre, but we’re hoping Blizzard delivers the next full-fledged Diablo game sooner rather than later. The studio is certainly busy, as World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is about to release and consistent content updates are being made in Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and Hearthstone.

