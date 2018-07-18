Microsoft promises to show off new Xbox hardware, accessories during Gamescom

Share

Microsoft is heading to Gamescom next month to showcase all-new Xbox hardware and accessories. The company isn’t revealing any details prior to the show, but merely states that gamers should expect “a few surprises” and features on upcoming titles. The big reveal will take place during a special broadcast of Inside Xbox on August 21 at 7:30 a.m. PT (4:30 p.m. in Cologne, Germany).

The broadcast will air from Microsoft’s Xbox booth where visitors will have access to 25 games across a wide range of genres, such as Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, State of Decay 2’s Daybreak Pack, and a new mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds available only on Xbox One.

“Microsoft’s livestreaming service Mixer will also be at Gamescom, located right next to the Xbox booth in Hall 8, where they will be bringing back the always popular HypeZone Live experience!” the company says. “Attendees will have the chance to earn victory in battle royale matches and even walk away with big prizes, while everyone at home can watch the turmoil unfold.”

Other Gamescom highlights include the return of Xbox FanFest, which takes place on the Rhein River on August 23. The Xbox Official Gear Shop will make its European debut as well to sell apparel and collectibles based on the Xbox brand and popular franchises including Halo, Gears of War, and loads more.

If you’re thinking Microsoft’s reference to “all-new Xbox hardware” refers to the company’s next-generation console code-named Scarlett, a reveal is highly unlikely. The Xbox One X made its debut in November 2017, thus if a new console-type device is making a debut next month, you will likely see a refined Xbox One X “Slim” version at a possible reduced price. The next-generation Scarlett model isn’t expected to arrive until the end of 2020.

According to a recent report, Scarlett describes a family of products, not just a single next-generation console. That umbrella term likely refers to the next console, compatible controllers, headsets, and more. What is not clear is whether Scarlett refers to updated hardware as seen with the move from Xbox One to Xbox One X, or a completely new design that’s still backward-compatible.

Microsoft had a huge presentation prior to E3 2018 in June, showcasing 50 games and 20 exclusives, such as Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Metro Exodus, Kingdom Hearts III, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and loads more. You can see the full list right here.

If you’re in the Cologne area and want to attend Gamescom, here are the show times: