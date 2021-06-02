Nintendo has finally revealed its E3 2021 plans. The company’s strategy this year is largely the same as it has been in previous years, with a main Direct presentation and a Treehouse stream featuring demos afterward.

While this year’s E3 is different than previous installments thanks to the move to all-digital, not much is changing for Nintendo. The company has long ditched physical presentations in favor of digital showcases, so it’s right at home with the format change.

Nintendo will make its E3 appearance on the final day of the show: Tuesday, June 15. It’ll air a Nintendo Direct at 9 a.m. PT on that day, which will run for 40 minutes. The company says that the video will mostly focus exclusively on software, most of which is launching in 2021. That kills any hopes that the rumored Switch Pro will be at the show this year.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh

Following the Direct, Nintendo will air a live Treehouse presentation featuring demos and deep dives into specific games. The presentation will run for roughly three hours following the Direct.

It’s a somewhat sparse showing for Nintendo. The company usually has a full presence at E3 with Treehouse streams throughout the expo. This is a much shorter content plan by comparison.

Details on E3 2021 are still shockingly sparse considering the digital expo is just over one week away. While Microsoft has confirmed its conference timing, we still don’t have an idea of the full schedule, which is unusual for the event.

E3 2021 begins on Saturday, June 12, and will run until Tuesday, June 15. Fans can register for the event, which will take place through a digital app.

