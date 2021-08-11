Nintendo’s new Indie World showcase brought several new announcements for Switch owners. The show featured many confirmed ports, timed exclusives, and a few unexpected reveals. The biggest news is that both Loop Hero and Tetris Effect: Connected are coming to Switch. Anticipated indies like Axiom Verge 2 and Garden Story also got a surprise release after the show. Here’s what we saw during the stream.

Loop Hero is making its way to the Switch

Loop Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch. This roguelike, deck-building, role-playing game was a surprise hit when it launched earlier this year in March, and it’s finally coming to the Switch this holiday season, though there’s no exact date yet. The game was previously only available on PC, so a console release has been highly requested since it launched.

Tetris Effect: Connected coming October 8

Tetris Effect: Connected is being ported to the Nintendo Switch. The new take on the classic Tetris formula was a hit on PS VR, eventually coming to Xbox Series X as part of its launch lineup.

Tetris Effect: Connected offers an adventure mode, versus mode, and co-op mode. Each multiplayer play type features online net-play, and players will be able to connect to those on other consoles, thanks to cross-play.

Axiom Verge 2, Garden Story, and more are out now

Several indie titles shadow-dropped on Nintendo Switch today as part of the show. Most notably, Axiom Verge 2 is finally coming out today after several delays over the past year. The game will be available on Switch, as well as PlayStation and the Epic Games Store. Garden Story, another anticipated indie, also surprise-launched today.

A bunch of ports also land on Switch today. Necrobarista: Final Pour, Slime Rancher, and Islanders: Console Edition are among the new release that will be live on the Switch e-shop sometime today.

More to know

Aside from those headlines, there was a lot more shown off at the showcase. One big announcement is the fact that the spiritual successor to Sega’s Jet Set Radio series, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, will be a timed exclusive for the Switch when it releases in 2022.

TOEM is one of the most interesting games shown during the stream. This photo puzzle game grabbed tons of attention during its gameplay reveal a month ago and is now confirmed to be coming to Switch this fall.

Eastward, a new apocalyptic indie RPG/puzzle game, is another title confirmed to be a timed Switch exclusive. It’s set to launch on September 16 and is available for pre-order today. Far: Changing Tides, another apocalyptic title, takes players on a vehicle adventure where they’ll sail the seas for a new home in a flooded world. It’s coming to Switch, along with Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, next year.

Nintendo also offered a new look at the new Metal Slug spinoff, Metal Slug Tactics, coming next year. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, a puzzle/dungeon crawler hybrid, will land on Switch this holiday season.

