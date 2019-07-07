Digital Trends
Gaming

Nintendo believes in cloud gaming, but thinks consoles will stick around

Aaron Mamiit
By

Nintendo believes that the future of the video game industry will include cloud and streaming technologies, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that consoles such as the Nintendo Switch will soon disappear.

Cloud gaming allows games to be run on powerful remote servers and then streamed into devices, instead of games being downloaded to consoles or played from physical media. This means that the device, whether it be a console, computer, or mobile phone, is not relying on its own hardware to run the game, but rather on the strength of its internet connection.

The technology was the subject of a question to Nintendo executives in this year’s annual meeting of shareholders, and it appears that the company believes in the potential of cloud gaming.

“We see a future where cloud and streaming technologies will develop more and more as a means of delivering games to consumers,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, who added that if cloud gaming will create more gamers, then it gives the company more opportunities to provide people with the unique Nintendo experience.

Nintendo Director Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind the Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong franchises, said that while he thinks cloud gaming will become more widespread, “there will continue to be games that are fun because they are running locally and not on the cloud,” hinting that Nintendo does not have any plans to scrap consoles from its line-up.

“We believe it is important to continue to use these diverse technical environments to make unique entertainment that could only have been made by Nintendo,” Miyamoto said.

Nintendo has already dabbled in cloud gaming with the Nintendo Switch. Last year, Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version arrived to the hybrid console in Japan, allowing gamers to access a streaming-only edition of the game.

For now, the closest thing that Nintendo Switch Online offers to cloud gaming is its roster of classic NES titles, which is accessible to all of the service’s subscribers. Nintendo said at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders that Nintendo Switch Online has reached 10 million paid subscribers, and it remains to be seen whether the milestone will lead to the addition of SNES, Nintendo 64, and GameCube titles to the service.

It is also unclear at this stage whether Nintendo Switch Online will eventually expand to include cloud gaming features, but for fans, it is good to hear that the Nintendo Switch, as well as its successors, will not be going away any time soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Latest update to Windows 10 has a bug that could break VPN services
Cyberpunk 2077 expansion 3 three projects modes CD Projekt Red report
Gaming

CD Projekt Red’s next big AAA project is probably a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

CD Projekt Red revealed at a conference in Poland that they are working on more Cyberpunk 2077 content. The translated report had some inaccuracies thanks to Google Translate, so we decided to have a polish translator clarify.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch mini rumors design price release date honson leak
Gaming

Is the Nintendo Switch Mini real? Here's what we know so far

Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the rumored Nintendo Switch Mini so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 5

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft sony china us tariffs trump console production manufacturing
Gaming

Microsoft and Sony consider reduced console production in China due to tariffs

Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo penned a joint letter asking the Trump administration to reconsider the $300 billion tariffs being proposed. The tariffs were delayed but Microsoft and Sony are considering taking business out of China.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers malikahs well dungeon guide ffxiv
Gaming

A Lightwarden fell down Malikah’s Well? Here’s another FFXIV: Shadowbringers dungeon guide

Nothing good ever comes from throwing yourself down a well. It's the same deal here. Malikah's Well, the FFXIV: Shadowbringers level 77 dungeon, is an ironically dark place.
Posted By Josh Brown
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers titania normal guide
Gaming

Kill a big pixie in this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Titania Normal Mode guide

Imprisoned in the glamorous castle high atop Il Mheg, Titania lays waiting to play. We have the tips to beat her at her own game.
Posted By Josh Brown
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
final fantasy xiv qitana ravel dungeon guide ffxiv
Gaming

Raid the ruins of the Qitana Ravel with this FFXIV: Shadowbringers dungeon guide

After a frankly ludicrous amount of ancient puzzles and pyramids, the doors to the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Qitana Ravel dungeon will finally open. It's a perilously deep ruin with bosses that warrant a guiding hand.
Posted By Josh Brown
Xbox One X bundle Fallout 76 Sunset Overdrive Titanfall 2
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

Everything you need to know about VSync technology

VSync helps prevent problems between game FPS and monitor refresh rates. However, there are a lot of sync technologies available these days. Here's what is different about VSync, and if you need it for your gaming monitor.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
cuphead dlc delayed 2020 the delicious last course
Gaming

Studio MDHR delays Cuphead DLC to 2020, in bid to avoid development crunch

Studio MDHR delayed Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course to 2020, as the developer looks to avoid creating a crunch culture among its employees. The DLC will add a new island, a new character, and more difficult bosses to beat.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit