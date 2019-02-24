Digital Trends
Gaming

Twitter reacts to Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime retiring, Doug Bowser taking over

Aaron Mamiit
By

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, one of the most popular executives in the video game industry, revealed in a heartfelt video that he will retire in April.

Fils-Aime, who represented Nintendo in major announcements and public events, became well-known as a friendly figure who looked like he really loved what he was doing. He joined Nintendo of America as executive VP of sales and marketing in 2003, then became its President and COO in 2006.

Unfortunately, it is time for him to say goodbye, with a bittersweet message that is filled with various video game puns.

“This is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends,” Fils-Aime said.

Within minutes of his retirement announcement, Twitter was flooded with tweets of gratitude for Fils-Aime and the work that he has done not just for his company, but for the industry as a whole, including some messages from other executives.

There were also some messages from other figures in the video game industry, showing how well-loved Fils-Aime was among developers, journalists, and event creators.

Gamers across the world mourned Fils-Aime’s departure, while celebrating his achievements.

Fils-Aime will be succeeded by the company’s Senior VP of Sales & Marketing Doug Bowser, and the irony was not lost on anyone. For those who have been living under a rock, Bowser is the long-time rival of Mario, and it feels appropriate that Fils-Aime will be “handing over the controller” to an iconic name in the Nintendo universe.

Fans first picked up on the coincidence when Bowser joined Nintendo from Electronic Arts in 2015, and his pending promotion has revived the trend.

As Fils-Aime retires and Bowser takes over, Nintendo will keep pushing forward as it takes advantage of its newfound success with the Nintendo Switch, which Fils-Aime had the pleasure of launching after going through the company’s struggles with the Nintendo Wii U.

In the latest Nintendo Direct, the company talked about upcoming games for the hybrid console, including the highly anticipated Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and revealed new titles such as Super Mario Maker 2, Tetris 99, Astral Chain, and a remake of the classic Game Boy adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee
Gaming

Bayonetta 3 still in the works, set to launch on Nintendo Switch this year

Bayonetta 3 was notably absent from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, raising concerns that the game will be delayed. A Nintendo executive clarified that the Nintendo Switch exclusive remains on track for a 2019 release.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best SNES games SNES controller atop a stack of games
Gaming

Among hundreds of choices, these are the best 25 SNES games of all time

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System might be the greatest game console ever made, but what are the best titles for the system? Here are our picks for the best SNES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
metro exodus e3 2017 gameplay reveal
Computing

Metro Exodus update brings DLSS improvements to Nvidia RTX 20-series PCs

Having issues in Metro Exodus? A February 21 update for the title recently delivered enhancements to Nvidia’s deep learning supersampling feature and other fixes for low-specced PCs. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals wirelss
Deals

Walmart slices prices on PS4 DualShock 4 controllers just in time for Anthem

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gaming

Want to play as Iron Man or Waluigi in GTA V? Our favorite mods make it possible

Grand Theft Auto V is best on the PC for many reasons, and modifications may be the most important. You can cause riots, spawn unique cars, and play as a cop with just a few extra files.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PS4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade with friends in Pokémon Go

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
battle for azeroth everything you need to know dsg8ujxq9xaa1522934529298
Gaming

Here's what you need to know about World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion for the now 14-year-old MMORPG. It goes back to the roots of the Alliance vs. Horde conflict. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Thankfully, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite dance club fortnite racetrack fortnite overtime challenges
Gaming

Loot and shoot some chests and ammo with our Fortnite Overtime Challenges guide

The Fortnite overtime challenges are back with more challenges for you to take on. This week, you need to find some chests and ammo boxes in the Fortnite dance club and Fortnite racetrack. Here are their locations and how to do this…
Posted By Cody Perez