 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

None of the three major gaming consoles have X integration now

By
A Nintendo Switch OLED model in its dock next to a regular Switch dock.
Digital Trends

Due to a new Nintendo Switch update, X (formerly Twitter) integration is officially gone from all three major gaming consoles.

The Switch update, version 18.1.0, was relatively small, with a major focus on removing X integration. For that, Nintendo made severalchanges. First, it removed the “Post to Twitter” option from the albums you can access from the Home menu. Second, it removed the setting to link an X account to the Switch in User Settings.

Recommended Videos

There have also been changes made to some first-party titles. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will also no longer be able to post screenshots from the Home menu album to Smash World, the game’s social hub. Splatoon 3 users also won’t be able to post to X or Facebook from the mailbox in Splatsville (same goes for Splatoon 2 players), Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkopolis Square.

Related

Similarly, Nintendo removed the ability to send friend requests to social media friend suggestions while using your Switch.

While the Switch still has Facebook functionality, Nintendo warns that this could also disappear at a later date. For now, if you want to post your Nintendo captures to X, you’ll have to go to the album in the Home menu and send images or clips to your smartphone, connect the console to a PC using a cable, or transfer items to a microSD card.

Nintendo announced the move last month, which prompted the X Gaming account to respond. “The gaming community is one of the largest and most vibrant communities on our platform, and we are dedicated to enhancing and supporting gaming-related features,” the post read, adding that it was continuing its partnership with Nintendo and would support the transition.

Nintendo is just the latest major console maker to disable X functionality. PlayStation announced it was going away on the PlayStation 5 and 4 in November, and Xbox removed it in April 2023. While these companies didn’t offer any explanations, it likely has to do with X’s new API pricing for enterprise customers, which starts at $42,000 per month. Xbox just posted that it “had to disable the ability to share game uploads directly to Twitter.”

The easiest way to share game captures on PlayStation and Xbox is the same as it is on Switch: Use their official apps to access clips and images on your smartphone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Every rumored video game console: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 Pro and more
A PS5 sits on a table.

History would tell you that 2024 isn't a year where you should expect a lot of new game consoles. We're smack dab in the middle of a console generation and we've already seen the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S get upgrades during it. A wave of brand new consoles is likely four years away if the precedent set by previous generations holds up.

And yet, we're swimming in hardware rumors these days. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have rumored systems in the works. On top of that, we're on the verge of an early second generation for portable PCs like the Steam Deck. Companies like Lenovo and Asus are also plotting follow-ups to their own devices. It's a lot to keep track of, with scattered reports sharing rumors about the status of each. To help you stay on top of the news, we've rounded up every major gaming device that's currently in the works. You can expect to see some -- if not all -- of these in the next year.
Nintendo Switch 2

Read more
World of Goo 2 might just be the Nintendo Switch’s next must-own co-op game
A built structure in World of Goo 2.

When I sat down to demo World of Goo 2 at this year’s GDC, I noted to the developers on hand how surprising it was to see a sequel after so long. “It’s been, what? Ten years?” I said. I was very far off the mark: They noted that the original World of Goo launched in 2008. After playing a few levels (and having an existential crisis over time’s rapid passing), I’d find myself wondering how such an obvious slam dunk didn’t come sooner.

Like its predecessor, World of Goo 2 is a physics-based puzzle game where players craft structures from little, gooey critters. It presents a series of engineering challenges, as poorly built structures will topple under the weight of all those jiggly little pals. Rather than reinventing that concept entirely, World of Goo 2 adds some wild new ideas onto that stable structure that opens up its puzzle potential. The result is a chaotic co-op game that’s a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch.

Read more
One of my favorite puzzles games just turned 5, and it’s still outstanding
Baba Is You game on Android.

Baba is You, one of the most mind-bending indie puzzle games I’ve ever played turns five years old today.

Released for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 13, 2019, it’s a puzzle game where players manipulate the rules of a level in their favor to meet a win condition. That may seem simple, but Baba is You ramps up considerably in complexity as it goes on, enabling some genuinely head-scratching puzzles that will have you rethinking what’s possible within the game’s mechanics.

Read more