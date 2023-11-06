 Skip to main content
You only have one week left to share PlayStation clips and screenshots to X

Tomas Franzese
By

A notification some users received on PS4 and PS5 confirms that the platforms’ integration with X — the social media platform formally known as Twitter — will go away next week. That means you’ll no longer be able to quickly share screenshots or videos to X from the console. 

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” the notification (as screenshotted by Wario64) states. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS5 (or link an X account to do so).”

The notification revealing that X/Twitter integration on PS4 and PS5 is going away.
Sony

Since the release of the PS4, people have been able to share screenshots and videos taken with the controller’s Share button with social media services. Twitter historically was one of those platforms, but API changes following Elon Musk’s buying of the platform and rebranding to X have interfered with its integration with many platforms. Now, it seems that Sony has decided that it’s best just to rid PlayStation platforms of any X integration whatsoever. PlayStation has not publicly commented on why it’s removing this feature yet, but we’ve contacted them for comment and will update this story when we get a response.

If there are any screenshots or videos on your PS4 or PS5 that you want to get onto X, you have until November 13 to do so. After that, Apple, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube will be the only services one can link their PlayStation account to.

