New Nintendo mobile app will deliver Switch 2 news directly to you

At the end of the March Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto appeared with a very unique announcement. Miyamoto announced a new app called Nintendo Today! that will let you stay up to date with all things Nintendo right from your smartphone, which you can download later today as long as you have a Nintendo account.

Nintendo Today! – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025

The Nintendo Today! will begin updating with announcements and content regarding upcoming games, content, and more after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. The trailer highlights things like comics, news, and other Nintendo-related content in a scrolling calendar format. It will be made available for iOS and Android later today, as long as you have a free Nintendo account. The app functions like other social media apps where you can scroll down to see more content on any given day. How much will be available or if there will be any exclusive content or announcements for the Nintendo Today! app wasn’t made clear.

Miyamoto made it clear that the Nintendo Direct format wouldn’t be going away, but supplemented with this new news app called Nintendo Today! This is just another way for Nintendo fans to stay up to date with everything going on with the company and its upcoming projects. Because the scope of Directs has grown so large, the idea for the app appears to give smaller, more direct communication to players right through their phones. With the Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo will likely have a lot of information to share in the coming months so this app could be a way to better communicate with the fanbase.

The Nintendo Today! app will be free for smartphones when it launches sometime today.