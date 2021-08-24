Nvidia announced 13 new titles that will be joining its lineup of RTX games at Gamescom 2021 on Tuesday. Some of the biggest games of the year are launching with support for features like real-time ray tracing and Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), including Battlefield 2042, Dying Light 2, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch with support for ray tracing and DLSS on October 26. The last game from developer Eidos-Montréal, Marvel’s Avengers, received a DLSS patch earlier this year, but it hasn’t gotten the ray tracing treatment yet. With Guardians of the Galaxy, PC gamers will have access to both at launch. You can see a short cinematic captured at 4K with an RTX 3080 above.

Reflecting on the features, Olivier Proulx, senior producer at Eidos-Montréal, said: “With the addition of ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS, PC players will enjoy this stunning universe’s visuals with even higher performance.”

Dying Light 2 is also getting both features at launch. The game was originally slotted to release at the end of 2019, but developer Techland put it on an indefinite delay. Now, it’s set to arrive on December 7 with support for DLSS and ray tracing. Nvidia says both games will also be available for streaming through GeForce Now at launch.

The Myst remake is also receiving DLSS and ray tracing, and it’s set to arrive on August 26. It’s one of a small number of games that will support DLSS as well as AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). Hopefully, we’ll see dual support more in the future. Currently, only a couple titles — namely Marvel’s Avengers and Necromunda: Hired Gun — support FSR and DLSS.

Myst will also support DLSS in its VR mode. According to Nvidia’s numbers, it jumped from 59 frames per second (fps) to 90 fps on an Oculus Quest 2 with Max settings.

Out of the 13 games, Battlefield 2042 is a bit of a dud. It’s launching with support for DLSS and Nvidia Reflex, which we already knew about, but not ray tracing. Battlefield V was an early showcase of Nvidia’s RTX technologies, so it’s unfortunate it’s not continuing the trend with the next Battlefield release. Still, Nvidia announced that people who purchase select RTX desktops or laptops will receive the game for free.

Those are the heavy hitters, but Nvidia talked about more games. Here are all of the upcoming titles and the features they’ll support:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Ray tracing and DLSS

Dying Light 2 — Ray tracing and DLSS

Battlefield 2042 — DLSS and Reflex

Myst — Ray tracing and DLSS

Chivalry 2 — DLSS

Grit: Wild West Battle Royale — DLSS

Black Myth: Wukong — DLSS

The Ascent — Ray tracing and DLSS

Synced: Off-Planet — Ray tracing and DLSS

Bright Memory: Infinite — Ray tracing and DLSS

Loopmancer — Ray tracing and DLSS

Faraday Protocol — DLSS

Naraka: Bladepoint — DLSS and Reflex

Nvidia also announced some preparations ahead of the Steam Deck‘s launch later this year. Nvidia recently launched support for DLSS in Proton, which is a compatibility layer Nvidia uses for Linux. However, it only launched with support for games that use Vulkan, including Doom Eternal and No Man’s Sky.

Next month, Nvidia is extending support to DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games, too. The lion’s share of DLSS games use DirectX, so this is a big deal for compatibility. Nvidia singled out Control, Cyberpunk 2077, and Death Stranding, but dozens more DirectX games support DLSS as well.

