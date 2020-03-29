Nvidia’s GeForce Now is expanding its list of supported titles for a change, with the streaming service adding critically-acclaimed action-adventure game Control.

GeForce Now, which has recently lost a significant portfolio of supported games as certain publishers have withdrawn from the service, is moving to a weekly schedule for releasing new titles. Subscribers may look forward to new games every Thursday, and for the first batch, Nvidia added the award-winning Control.

Control, developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games, places players in the role of Jesse Faden, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Control, as she takes on a deadly enemy using various supernatural abilities. At The Game Awards 2019, Control was nominated for Game of the Year and won Best Art Direction.

Control on GeForce Now supports graphics cards with ray tracing, enabling realistic lighting effects. However, its video quality is capped at 1080p, which means that it will not look as good as when the game is played on the Xbox One X.

Nvidia added seven other games to GeForce Now in the first batch of weekly releases, namely:

Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Dungeons 3

Headsnatchers

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad

Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire

The Guild 3

Publishers pull out of GeForce Now

Shortly after Nvidia launched GeForce Now in February, Activision Blizzard titles were suddenly taken down from the service. This affected 10 Call of Duty games, ranging from 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to its reboot, 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Overwatch and Hearthstone. According to Nvidia, this was due to “a simple misunderstanding” over whether Activision Blizzard games will continue to remain on the service from the trial period into GeForce Now’s launch.

After Activision Blizzard, Bethesda and 2K Games followed suit, pulling their titles from GeForce Now.

It is not all bad news for GeForce Now, though. Upon breaking through the milestone of 1 million players, Nvidia revealed that the service will support the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 upon launch. The streaming service has also secured support from Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite and Steam rival, the Epic Games Store.

