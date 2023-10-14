 Skip to main content
NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Saturday, October 14

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Butt
  • Rotary Phone Parts
  • Slang For Home
  • Plunder

One-answer reveals

  • Butt – Bottom
  • Rotary Phone Parts – Cord
  • Slang For Home – Crib
  • Plunder – Booty
New York Times Connection game logo.
New York Times

Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Butt – Bottom, Buns, Seat, Tail
  • Rotary Phone Parts – Cord, Cradle, Dial, Handset
  • Slang For Home – Crib, Digs, Joint, Pad
  • Plunder – Booty, Loot, Spoils, Swag

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

The best XP farming spot in Lords of the Fallen
Character looking at an enemy in Lords of the Fallen

If there's one thing you can count on in a Soulslike game, it's that you'll be constantly facing down difficult enemies and bosses that will test your mettle. As such, it's important that you stay appropriately leveled throughout your journey so that you stand a better chance of survival. In Lords of the Fallen, there happens to be a specific spot that provides a fantastic opportunity for quick leveling in the early game, while remaining viable even late into the adventure when you need to get a bit of extra XP. We'll fill you in below.
Best XP farming spot in Lords of the Fallen
Relatively early on in the game while venturing through Pilgrim's Perch, you'll come across a vestige in a place called the Bellroom. While facing the vestige, you'll see a large enemy with a spiked cage on its head down the left pathway. This foe and its Umbral Parasite can be defeated for a bit over 500 Vigor, allowing you to then immediately rest at the vestige and repeat the process as many times as you'd like.

This XP farming method is immensely useful in the early hours of the game, as you can easily gain multiple levels in just a few minutes by quickly taking the enemy down over and over. Shockingly, though, it remains a fantastic option even late in the game due to how quickly you'll be able to drop the baddie and reset the encounter. If you're about to face a boss or make a run through a rough section of the game and don't want to risk the many thousands of Vigor you currently have, just fast travel back to the Bellroom and farm this poor fellow a few times until you can level up. You'll then be ready to comfortably head back into the fray.

Microsoft finally closes its $69B Activision Blizzard acquisition
Xbox acquired Activision Blizzard on January 18, 2022, and gained the rights to Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and more.

It's done: Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The $69 billion deal means that some of gaming's biggest franchises, including Call of Duty, are now Xbox properties.

First announced in January 2022, the blockbuster deal has faced tons of scrutiny from regulators like the CMA and FTC, with there being worry that it'd be unfair to competition in various parts of the game industry. Ultimately, Microsoft proved that wasn't the case, defeating the FTC in court and finally getting the CMA to retract its objection to the deal earlier today. When the CMA did that, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told Digital Trends "The CMA’s official approval is great news for our future with Microsoft, and we look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

