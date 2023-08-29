 Skip to main content
NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Tuesday, August 29

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the newest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The green group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the yellow, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Depart Quickly
  • Animals That End With X
  • Shades of Black
  • Words Before Days of the Week

One-answer reveals

  • Animals That End With X – Fox
  • Depart Quickly – Run
  • Shades of Black – Jet
  • Words Before Days of the Week – Cyber
Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Animals That End With X: Fox, Ibex, Lynx, Oryx
  • Depart Quickly: Book, Bounce, Run, Split
  • Shades of Black: Ebony, Jet, Onyx, Raven
  • Words Before Days of the Week: Ash, Black, Cyber, Fat

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

