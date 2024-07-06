NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Journalistic concern : STANDARDS 10 Order at a bar … or at a butcher shop : ROUND 15 Something that fades into the background : WATERMARK 16 Tagging along : INTOW 17 “Everything good between us?” : AREWEOKAY 18 Shove off : LEAVE 19 Cable inits. for cinephiles : TMC 20 Went up : GREW 21 Ancient city near Jerusalem : BETHEL 22 Ramirez of “Madam Secretary” : SARA 24 Tactic for driving digital subscriptions : PAYWALL 25 One interested in bull-dozing? : COWTIPPER 30 ___ something : ONTO 31 Historical period from 1918 to 1933 : WEIMARERA 33 Money for bread, e.g.: Abbr. : SYN 34 Moral bankruptcy : DEPRAVITY 36 :-O : OMG 39 Like many viral posts : RETWEETED 41 Meeting places : FORA 43 TV character who said “What you call ‘love’ was invented by guys like me to sell nylons” : DONDRAPER 45 Author of 2001’s “The Corrections” : FRANZEN 47 Run slowly : SEEP 49 Had a burning desire : LONGED 50 Woman who sounds like she’s messin’ up? : ERIN 54 Reason to look away, for short : PDA 55 Hot dog buns in a pack, often : OCTET 56 Bug-catching period : FLUSEASON 58 East Coast travel option : ACELA 59 Zoom classes and the like : ELEARNING 60 Nitwits : DODOS 61 Simple solutions : EASYFIXES

Down