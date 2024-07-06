 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 6

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Journalistic concern : STANDARDS
10 Order at a bar … or at a butcher shop : ROUND
15 Something that fades into the background : WATERMARK
16 Tagging along : INTOW
17 “Everything good between us?” : AREWEOKAY
18 Shove off : LEAVE
19 Cable inits. for cinephiles : TMC
20 Went up : GREW
21 Ancient city near Jerusalem : BETHEL
22 Ramirez of “Madam Secretary” : SARA
24 Tactic for driving digital subscriptions : PAYWALL
25 One interested in bull-dozing? : COWTIPPER
30 ___ something : ONTO
31 Historical period from 1918 to 1933 : WEIMARERA
33 Money for bread, e.g.: Abbr. : SYN
34 Moral bankruptcy : DEPRAVITY
36 :-O : OMG
39 Like many viral posts : RETWEETED
41 Meeting places : FORA
43 TV character who said “What you call ‘love’ was invented by guys like me to sell nylons” : DONDRAPER
45 Author of 2001’s “The Corrections” : FRANZEN
47 Run slowly : SEEP
49 Had a burning desire : LONGED
50 Woman who sounds like she’s messin’ up? : ERIN
54 Reason to look away, for short : PDA
55 Hot dog buns in a pack, often : OCTET
56 Bug-catching period : FLUSEASON
58 East Coast travel option : ACELA
59 Zoom classes and the like : ELEARNING
60 Nitwits : DODOS
61 Simple solutions : EASYFIXES

Down

1 Big hits : SWATS
2 Touchdown locale : TARMAC
3 Suffered humiliation : ATECROW
4 Sorting category on a social media feed : NEW
5 Last little bit : DREG
6 Gabriel García Márquez’s “El ___ en los Tiempos del Cólera” : AMOR
7 Casino’s cut : RAKE
8 Poker variety : DRAW
9 You might look up to it : SKY
10 N.B.A. coach Pat who trademarked the term “three-peat” : RILEY
11 Left and then a right, say : ONETWO
12 Pioneer Day celebrants : UTAHANS
13 Unusual item : NOVELTY
14 Refuse to let go : DWELLON
21 Word with sound or language : BARRIER
23 Knocked for a loop : AWED
24 Cross : PEEVED
26 Pricing plan category : TIER
27 Got in the way of : IMPEDED
28 Artist who released her first-ever rock album, “Rockstar,” a year after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : PARTON
29 Ten-legged sea creature : PRAWN
32 “___ girl!” : ATTA
35 Casual affirmatives : YEPS
36 Get rid of : OFFLOAD
37 Nation that declared independence from France in March 1956 : MOROCCO
38 “I will admit …” : GRANTED
40 Get rid of : DEEPSIX
42 ___ Dundee, trainer for Muhammad Ali and George Foreman : ANGELO
44 Overhauled : REDONE
46 Some sorority sisters, informally : ZETAS
48 Heartthrobs, e.g. : PANGS
50 First name of the “First Lady of Jazz” : ELLA
51 Feels contrition about : RUES
52 Lead-in to a suggestion : ISAY
53 Material in some sports equipment : NERF
56 Cancellation deterrent : FEE
57 Glossy black cuckoo : ANI

