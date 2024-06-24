NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Go downhill fast, maybe : SLED 5 Instigate : FOMENT 11 Little while : BIT 14 Adjective often paired with “hearty” : HALE 15 The “boy” in the Broadway lyric “Never before has a boy wanted more!” : OLIVER 16 Cruise through : ACE 17 “Duh!,” in textspeak : OBVS 18 Noted convention center? : GENEVA 19 “Moo, ___, La La La!” (children’s book) : BAA 20 June observance : PRIDEMONTH 22 Pastry whose dough is used in making pigs in a blanket : CRESCENTROLL 24 Common situations in time travel narratives : PARADOXES 26 The emperor Caligula wanted to name his a consul, in legend : HORSE 27 Lowercase “n” lookalike : ETA 28 Its cups aren’t supposed to runneth over : BRA 29 Singer Lewis : HUEY 30 Last word in the full title of Cervantes’s most famous novel : MANCHA 33 Pigeonry : COTE 34 Halloween-themed hit, with a hint to four squares in this puzzle : MONSTERMASH 36 What the puck is going on? : RINK 37 ” … have it your way, then” : ORDONT 38 BeBe’s sister, in a gospel duo : CECE 39 Something “dead” in a haunted corn maze? : END 40 ___ powder (manicure type) : DIP 43 It comes from the heart : AORTA 45 Summer drink made from the fruits of two tropical trees : MANGOLEMONADE 48 Graphic showing the status of a download, say : PROGRESSBAR 50 Like Polish, but not polish : PROPER 51 Lionizing lines : ODE 52 General during the Clone Wars : KENOBI 54 “Last Christmas” pop duo : WHAM 55 Marble count for each side in Chinese checkers : TEN 56 Opposite of a jumbo shake? : TREMOR 57 Prefix with trust or rust : ANTI 58 Sounds of hesitation : ERS 59 Recorded, in a way : ONTAPE 60 Throw hard, in modern slang : YEET

Down