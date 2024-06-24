NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 31

1 Go downhill fast, maybe : SLED
5 Instigate : FOMENT
11 Little while : BIT
14 Adjective often paired with “hearty” : HALE
15 The “boy” in the Broadway lyric “Never before has a boy wanted more!” : OLIVER
16 Cruise through : ACE
17 “Duh!,” in textspeak : OBVS
18 Noted convention center? : GENEVA
19 “Moo, ___, La La La!” (children’s book) : BAA
20 June observance : PRIDEMONTH
22 Pastry whose dough is used in making pigs in a blanket : CRESCENTROLL
24 Common situations in time travel narratives : PARADOXES
26 The emperor Caligula wanted to name his a consul, in legend : HORSE
27 Lowercase “n” lookalike : ETA
28 Its cups aren’t supposed to runneth over : BRA
29 Singer Lewis : HUEY
30 Last word in the full title of Cervantes’s most famous novel : MANCHA
33 Pigeonry : COTE
34 Halloween-themed hit, with a hint to four squares in this puzzle : MONSTERMASH
36 What the puck is going on? : RINK
37 ” … have it your way, then” : ORDONT
38 BeBe’s sister, in a gospel duo : CECE
39 Something “dead” in a haunted corn maze? : END
40 ___ powder (manicure type) : DIP
43 It comes from the heart : AORTA
45 Summer drink made from the fruits of two tropical trees : MANGOLEMONADE
48 Graphic showing the status of a download, say : PROGRESSBAR
50 Like Polish, but not polish : PROPER
51 Lionizing lines : ODE
52 General during the Clone Wars : KENOBI
54 “Last Christmas” pop duo : WHAM
55 Marble count for each side in Chinese checkers : TEN
56 Opposite of a jumbo shake? : TREMOR
57 Prefix with trust or rust : ANTI
58 Sounds of hesitation : ERS
59 Recorded, in a way : ONTAPE
60 Throw hard, in modern slang : YEET