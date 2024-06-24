 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Go downhill fast, maybe : SLED
5 Instigate : FOMENT
11 Little while : BIT
14 Adjective often paired with “hearty” : HALE
15 The “boy” in the Broadway lyric “Never before has a boy wanted more!” : OLIVER
16 Cruise through : ACE
17 “Duh!,” in textspeak : OBVS
18 Noted convention center? : GENEVA
19 “Moo, ___, La La La!” (children’s book) : BAA
20 June observance : PRIDEMONTH
22 Pastry whose dough is used in making pigs in a blanket : CRESCENTROLL
24 Common situations in time travel narratives : PARADOXES
26 The emperor Caligula wanted to name his a consul, in legend : HORSE
27 Lowercase “n” lookalike : ETA
28 Its cups aren’t supposed to runneth over : BRA
29 Singer Lewis : HUEY
30 Last word in the full title of Cervantes’s most famous novel : MANCHA
33 Pigeonry : COTE
34 Halloween-themed hit, with a hint to four squares in this puzzle : MONSTERMASH
36 What the puck is going on? : RINK
37 ” … have it your way, then” : ORDONT
38 BeBe’s sister, in a gospel duo : CECE
39 Something “dead” in a haunted corn maze? : END
40 ___ powder (manicure type) : DIP
43 It comes from the heart : AORTA
45 Summer drink made from the fruits of two tropical trees : MANGOLEMONADE
48 Graphic showing the status of a download, say : PROGRESSBAR
50 Like Polish, but not polish : PROPER
51 Lionizing lines : ODE
52 General during the Clone Wars : KENOBI
54 “Last Christmas” pop duo : WHAM
55 Marble count for each side in Chinese checkers : TEN
56 Opposite of a jumbo shake? : TREMOR
57 Prefix with trust or rust : ANTI
58 Sounds of hesitation : ERS
59 Recorded, in a way : ONTAPE
60 Throw hard, in modern slang : YEET

Down

1 Quaint store : SHOPPE
2 Maze runner : LABRAT
3 “Mistress of the Dark” in a 1988 film : ELVIRA
4 “Othello” role : DESDEMONA
5 Sound sounds : FOGHORNS
6 Encouragement to a flamenco performer : OLE
7 Cut finely : MINCE
8 Civil rights leader Medgar : EVERS
9 Campbell of horror film fame : NEVE
10 Just terrible, in slang : TRASH
11 One of the original five inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame : BABERUTH
12 “Yes, that’s abundantly clear” : ICANSEE
13 Source of refreshments on a train to London : TEATROLLEY
21 Financial institution with A.T.M.s known as “Green Machines” : TDBANK
23 Fellow presenter : COHOST
25 Art knife brand : XACTO
30 Paintings in the “Water Lilies” series, e.g. : MONETS
31 Dating app for queer women : HER
32 Elizabeth of cosmetics : ARDEN
33 Openness : CANDOR
34 Certain edible seedlings : MICROGREENS
35 Khan tract? : MONGOLEMPIRE
36 Keep in stock, say : REORDER
38 “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” author : CAPOTE
40 “Apollo and ___” (Bernini masterpiece) : DAPHNE
41 Kick around some concepts : IDEATE
42 Aspiring driver’s need : PERMIT
44 Invite for : ASKTO
45 Painter whose “Olympia” caused controversy for its depiction of a sex worker : MANET
46 Result of burning sage : AROMA
47 “Not happening!” : NOWAY
49 2016 election nickname : BERN
53 Catchy song : BOP

