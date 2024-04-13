NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Wow, what are the ___?” – ODDS
- Trippy fungus, informally – SHROOM
- Kind of comedy at a comedy club – STANDUP
- Continuously remind – NAG
- The Diamondbacks, on scoreboards – ARI
- White covering on a mountain – SNOWCAP
- Yoga teacher’s instruction – INHALE
- Roughly half of babies, to their parents – SONS
Down
- Shohei ___, baseball player who signed the biggest contract in pro sports history (10 years, $700 million) – OHTANI
- Creatures symbolized on mah-jongg tiles – DRAGONS
- Actor Cheadle – DON
- Coca-Cola container – SODACAN
- Tax form IDs, for short = SSNS
- Paintings on city buildings – MURALS
- Plumber’s tube – PIPE
- One of journalism’s “five W’s” – WHO
