NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

“Wow, what are the ___?” – ODDS

Trippy fungus, informally – SHROOM

Kind of comedy at a comedy club – STANDUP

Continuously remind – NAG

The Diamondbacks, on scoreboards – ARI

White covering on a mountain – SNOWCAP

Yoga teacher’s instruction – INHALE

Roughly half of babies, to their parents – SONS

Down

Shohei ___, baseball player who signed the biggest contract in pro sports history (10 years, $700 million) – OHTANI

Creatures symbolized on mah-jongg tiles – DRAGONS

Actor Cheadle – DON

Coca-Cola container – SODACAN

Tax form IDs, for short = SSNS

Paintings on city buildings – MURALS

Plumber’s tube – PIPE

One of journalism’s “five W’s” – WHO

