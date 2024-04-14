NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, April 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Ensnare – TRAP
- ___ Millions (lottery) – MEGA
- Gets the wrinkles out of – IRONS
- Edit menu option after a “Whoops!” – UNDO
- 2023 biopic for which Annette Bening and Jodie Foster received Oscar nominations – NYAD
Down
- “Eww, spare me the details!” – TMI
- Any episode of “Seinfeld” or “Friends,” nowadays – RERUN
- Extreme suffering – AGONY
- Animal that “eats, shoots & leaves” in a book about punctuation – PANDA
- Grass in a landscaper’s roll – SOD
