NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, April 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bluegrass instrument – BANJO
- Audible way to think – ALOUD
- “Aladdin” character whose first line is “Oy! 10,000 years will give you such a crick in the neck!” – GENIE
- Members of a company’s C-suite – EXECS
- Behind schedule – LATE
Down
- The schmear goes here – BAGEL
- Amazon’s assistant – ALEXA
- Group of nine – NONET
- Battery life, informally – JUICE
- Poems like “To Autumn” and “To a Skylark” – ODES
