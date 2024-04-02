NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, April 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Barrister or barista – JOB
- Courtroom dozen – JURY
- Aileen Cannon or Juan Merchan, in 2024 news – JUDGE
- Response to a hilarious text – LMAO
- Photo ___ (publicity events) – OPS
Down
- Biblical betrayer – JUDAS
- Difficult college chemistry class, informally – ORGO
- “Later!” – BYE
- Capture, as a checkers piece – JUMP
- Singer in the 2024 documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” – JLO
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands: answers for Tuesday, April 2
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 2
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app