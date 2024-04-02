 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, April 2

Sam Hill
By

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Barrister or barista – JOB
  • Courtroom dozen – JURY
  • Aileen Cannon or Juan Merchan, in 2024 news – JUDGE
  • Response to a hilarious text – LMAO
  • Photo ___ (publicity events) – OPS

Down

  • Biblical betrayer – JUDAS
  • Difficult college chemistry class, informally – ORGO
  • “Later!” – BYE
  • Capture, as a checkers piece – JUMP
  • Singer in the 2024 documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” – JLO

