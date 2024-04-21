NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, April 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Form of exercise that originated in ancient India – YOGA
- “Am not!” comeback – ARESO
- Music associated with this hand gesture: ?- METAL
- BAM! or BOINK! or BZZT! – SOUND
- Places for body treatments – SPAS
Down
- Sweet potato lookalikes – YAMS
- Cookies with a Space Dunk variety launched in 2024 – OREOS
- “Out of bed! You’ll be late!” – GETUP
- Cat pose or downward dog, in 1-Across – ASANA
- Teen’s slangy term for their parents, with “the” – OLDS
