NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, April 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fly buzzing around the house, e.g. – PEST
- The very first Wordle word (6/19/2021) – CIGAR
- What two intersecting lines form – ANGLE
- Shoplifted – STOLE
- Theater award – TONY
Down
- Bean choice at Chipotle – PINTO
- Provoke by saying “Do it, do it, do it!” – EGGON
- “When Harry Met ___” – SALLY
- Site of a stereotypical cat rescue – TREE
- Theater group – CAST
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands: answers for Monday, April 22
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 22
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app