NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, April 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Tiny bit of kindling – TWIG
- “I will take the Ring to Mordor, though I do not know the way” speaker – FRODO
- Screenwriter Sorkin- AARON
- Suffix with Louis and Jackson, in city names – VILLE
- Trimmed parts of green beans – ENDS
Down
- One might be on track to arrive – TRAIN
- “What in the ___?!” – WORLD
- Venerated celebrities – IDOLS
- Missing – GONE
- #1 choice, informally – FAVE
