NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, April 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sounds of magical disappearances – POOFS
- Tech giant facing an antitrust lawsuit from the D.O.J. – APPLE
- Lace again, as shoelaces – RETIE
- See 1-Down – TRICK
- New York baseball team, familiarly – YANKS
Down
- With 8-Across, nifty bit of entertainment for guests -PARTY
- Setting for Cher and Nicolas Cage’s date in “Moonstruck” – OPERA
- Choose to participate – OPTIN
- Movie, informally – FLICK
- Looks for – SEEKS
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Sunday, April 7
- NYT Strands: answers for Sunday, April 7
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app