NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, April 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Black ___ (military missions) – OPS
- Pirate’s booty – LOOT
- New ___, capital of India – DELHI
- On average, it’s roughly 239,000 miles from Earth – MOON
- What’s been fully “eclipsed” by 8-Across in this puzzle – SUN
Down
- Getting up there in years – OLD
- Robert Bly wrote one called “Seeing the Eclipse in Maine” – POEM
- Times for musicians to shine – SOLOS
- Biblical “you” – THOU
- Traveler’s stopover – INN
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 8
- NYT Strands: answers for Monday, April 8
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app