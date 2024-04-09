NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, April 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Music genre with Jamaican origins – SKA
- Sound of spring? – BOING
- “Sesame Street” character who sings “Dance Myself to Sleep” – ERNIE
- Religious offshoot groups – SECTS
- What you might use to test the temperature of a bath – TOE
Down
- “Well, ___ you asked …” – SINCE
- Work with yarn and needles – KNIT
- Years and years- AGES
- First word of every Oscars category – BEST
- Black-and-white froyo topping – OREO
