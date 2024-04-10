NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, April 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What a little bird told me? – TWEET
- Bird that’s also a term in golf – EAGHLE
- Made a mistake – ERRED
- Square thing that won’t fit in a round hole – PEG
- Pig’s home – STY
Down
- Bad shirt choice for a fancy restaurant – TEE
- Becomes damaged, like wood – WARPS
- Bird that’s the symbol of the National Audubon Society – EGRET
- Mournful poem – ELEGY
- ___ Mosby, main character on “How I Met Your Mother” – TED
