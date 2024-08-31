NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, August 31

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Gentle call from a dove – COO
- Dissolve away, as minerals – LEACH
- Hiker’s water container – CANTEEN
- Befitting – APT
- Word shortened to its middle letter in texts – ARE
- Filaments – STRANDS
- Submarine sandwiches, Philly-style – HOAGIES
- “How do you ___?” (judge’s question) – PLEAD
Down
- Alphabetically first time zone in the contiguous U.S. – CENTRAL
- Granola grain – OAT
- It includes Australia and Polynesia – OCEANIA
- Telecommuter’s accessory – LAPTOP
- Did a border collie’s job – HERDED
- Alternative to “card” or Apple Pay” – CASH
- Loch ___ monster – NESS
- Number of candles on a birthday cake, often – AGE