NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, December 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Crunch muscles, informally – ABS
- Brings in at harvest time – REAPS
- Homophone for a winter vegetable – CARAT
- Prompt someone to say “Why don’t you take a picture – it’ll last longer!” – STARE
- Freshly minted – NEW
Down
- Shapes of rainbows – ARCS
- Homophone for a winter vegetable – BEAT
- Kitchen wrap brand – SARAN
- Homophone for a winter fruit – PARE
- Warm, hearty winter meal – STEW