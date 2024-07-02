NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, July 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Defrosts – THAWS
- Event with barrel racing and bull riding – RODEO
- “Gosh darn it!” – AWMAN
- Rocker who plays himself, as a murder suspect, on “Only Murders in the Building” – STING
- Have the ___ for (be attracted to) – HOTS
Down
- Totally awful, in slang – TRASH
- Words on many self-help books – HOWTO
- Confess – ADMIT
- Gradually introduces to solid food – WEANS
- Best Original ___ (Oscars category) – SONG