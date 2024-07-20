NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, July 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Reggae relative – SKA
- Repeat a mantra during meditation – CHANT
- Perform better than – OUTDO
- Collaboration that yields more than the sum of its parts – SYNERGY
- Exercise practiced in a steamy room – HOTYOGA
- Had a nosh – ATE
- Feeling poorly – ILL
- Pre- ___ (undergrad track) – MED
- Letter that’s silent – and then not silent – in “Wednesday” – DEE
Down
- Pushed out of the way – SHUNTED
- Actress Segal – KATEY
- iOS alternative – ANDROID
- While E., in the Looney Tunes cartoons – COYOTE
- Flip on or off, as a switch – TOGGLE
- It’s totally fake – SHAM
- Ivy League school in Connecticut – YALE