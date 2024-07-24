NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, July 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt – WALDO
- With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? – ONION
- See 6-Across – RINGS
- Academic acronym – STEM
- “And there you have it!” – TADA
Down
- Least favorable – WORST
- She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story” – ANITA
- Like index cards, typically – LINED
- Belief that’s not to be questioned – DOGMA
- Carry-___(some luggage) – ONS