Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Breed of sled dog – HUSKY
- Ante establishment? – CASINO
- Golden-brown drizzle on an ice cream sundae – CARAMEL
- Guitarist’s accessory – AMP
- Tree that makes acorns – OAK
- Shoot off again, as an email – RESEND
- Unmanned aircraft – DRONE
- Castle material that’s not very sturdy – SAND
Down
- Talks persistently about – HARPPSON
- Olympic women’s gymnastics powerhouse – USA
- Biles who represents 2-Down – SIMONE
- Work with the hands, as dough – KNEAD
- Egg’s center – YOLK
- Backup__(modern auto feature) – CAMERA
- Birthday messages may be written on them – CARDS
- Fitting final Down answer – END