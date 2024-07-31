NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, July 31

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Keyboard key near the top left – TAB
- Hot couple, in a celebrity gossip column – ITEM
- Wild, as in animal – FERAL
- Like many four-legged friends – FURRY
- Keyboard key on the bottom – SPACE
Down
- Little spats – TIFFS
- Thoroughly devoured – ATEUP
- Yogi who said “Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours” – BERRA
- Comedian Moran – MARC
- Caustic chemical compound – LYE