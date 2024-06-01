NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Exactly right – DEADON
- Jenna who plays Wednesday Addams on TV’s “Wednesday” – ORTEGA
- Stick in a Bloody Mary – CELERY
- Bonobos, e.g. – APES
- Something for a wizard or a T.S.A. agent – WAND
- Not running late – ONTIME
- Cutlery for cutting 0 KNIVES
- Leave a union – SECEDE
Down
- Nurse’s workmate, informally – DOC
- Poet’s “before” – ERE
- It covers about one-fifth of the earth’s surface – ATLANTIC
- Trip down the rabbit hole on a subject – DEEPDIVE
- Fearsome fairy tale monster – OGRE
- “No” votes – NAYS
- Pans in Chinese cooking – WOKS
- Diarist Frank – ANNE
- Size above small: Abbr. – MED
- Suffix with Japan or Vietnam – ESE
