NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, June 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS
- Arousing suspicion – FISHY
- “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON
- Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT
- Joyous laughter – MIRTH
- Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS
Down
- Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE
- Classify into separate groups – ASSORT
- SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS
- Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH
- Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS