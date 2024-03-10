NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, March 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Dream-conducive sleep stage – REM
- Italian fashion label – PRADA
- Amazon, but not eBay – RIVER
- Unlocks – OPENS
- Straw ___ (intentionally misrepresented arguments) – MEN
Down
- Bird in a Poe poem – RAVEN
- Biblical garden – EDEN
- Where the invading aliens come from in H.G. Wells’s “The War of the Worlds” – MARS
- When a high schooler might take a limo – PROM
- Ready for picking – RIPE
