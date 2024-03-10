 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, March 10

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Related

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Dream-conducive sleep stage – REM
  • Italian fashion label – PRADA
  • Amazon, but not eBay – RIVER
  • Unlocks – OPENS
  • Straw ___ (intentionally misrepresented arguments) – MEN

Down

  • Bird in a Poe poem – RAVEN
  • Biblical garden – EDEN
  • Where the invading aliens come from in H.G. Wells’s “The War of the Worlds” – MARS
  • When a high schooler might take a limo – PROM
  • Ready for picking – RIPE

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
All Cactuar Capers locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cactaur Caper

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is overflowing with fun ways to interact with its world, many of which are minigames that task you with completing challenging objectives or winning games. One of the more laid-back of these minigames is Cactuar Capers, which you'll have to complete when trying to earn some beachwear in Costa Del Sol. This scavenger hunt will send you to take photos of pink Cactuars that have been painted on various objects around the town. In this guide, we'll tell you how Cactuar Capers works and where to find all of the pink Cactuars so you can get to the beach in style.
All Cactuar Capers locations
There are four pink Cactuars to find in Costa Del Sol during the Cactuar Capers scavenger hunt, and they're scattered throughout the town in various spots — with some more cleverly hidden than others. You'll need to find all four of them to complete Cactuar Capers, which can be a bit of a hassle since all you have in your possession to help with that is a map that gives you general locations.

Luckily, the Shinra executive you're teamed up with will be nearby each of the pink Cactuars commenting on how they must be in that area somewhere. This will help you discern where to look, though our photos further down below will show you precisely where the pink Cactuars are hiding.

Read more
Best gaming PC deals: Lenovo Legion, ASUS ROG, Acer Predator
young woman playing video games on a PC

Investing in a new gaming PC may cost a lot, especially if you want a powerful machine that can run games at 4K resolution and high refresh rates. There are many options out there, and while we usually make our choices based on MSRP, gaming desktops are unique in that you can make one from scratch. However, that requires in-depth knowledge on a gaming PC's components and the patience to hunt for parts piece by piece, not to mention putting them all together. So that you won't have to go through that hassle, we've found the best gaming PC deals that you can take advantage of to simplify matters.
Best for Entry-Level: Lenovo LOQ Tower

If you're looking for the cheapest gaming PC that's still a viable gaming PC, then the Lenovo LOQ Tower is an excellent option. It comes with an RTX 3050, which is entry-level but should handle most free-to-play games just fine, as well as older games from the past few years at 60Hz on lower graphical settings. It also comes with a mid-range Intel Core i5-13400F CPU that's fine for gaming and productivity work, and the 16GB of DDR4 RAM is a surprisingly large amount for this price point and will give you a solid day-to-day experience.

Read more
Can you fix the Fortnite servers not responding error?
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 at CES 2024.

The last thing you want to see when loading up Fortnite for a match with your friends, especially when a big new update is dropping, is to be hit with an error. The worst of which might be the "Fortnite servers not responding" error due to how vague it is. Most people don't know what servers are, let alone what it means when they aren't responding, except that you can't play your game. The question then becomes if you have any power to solve this issue yourself or if you're forced to wait until Epic Games addresses it on its end.
Can you fix the servers not responding error in Fortnite?

The first thing to do when encountering this error in Fortnite is to go straight to the Epic Games Help website or X account (formerly Twitter). This will let you know if it is something on Epic Games' end that is the issue and also keep you updated on the status of when the servers are expected to be fixed. Servers can also be taken down for maintenance or in preparation for major updates, which will also be accounted for here. If this is the case, there's nothing to do but wait until they announce the servers are back up and running.

Read more