NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “I’ll return soon,” in texting shorthand – BRB
- “Sauer” condiment – KRAUT
- Muppet with a long, hooked beak – GONZO
- Drunken, as a brunch – BOOZY
- Letters beside Chuck Schumer’s name – DNY
Down
- Sulk –BROOD
- Used as a campaign talking point – RANON
- Like happening restaurants – BUZZY
- Cold War counterpart of the C.I.A. – KGB
- Happy Meal inclusion – TOY
