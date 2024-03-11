 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 11

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

  • “I’ll return soon,” in texting shorthand – BRB
  • “Sauer” condiment – KRAUT
  • Muppet with a long, hooked beak – GONZO
  • Drunken, as a brunch – BOOZY
  • Letters beside Chuck Schumer’s name – DNY

Down

  • Sulk –BROOD
  • Used as a campaign talking point – RANON
  • Like happening restaurants – BUZZY
  • Cold War counterpart of the C.I.A. – KGB
  • Happy Meal inclusion – TOY

