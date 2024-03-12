NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, March 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fair ___ (copyright principle) – USE
- ¢¢¢ – CENTS
- Misbehave – ACT UP
- A little suspicious – SHADY
- Ball ___ (poor passer) – HOG
Down
- No longer identify on social media – UNTAG
- Hot guy – STUD
- Sports award like Best Upset or Best Team – ESPY
- $$$ – CASH
- Something a bat listens for while flying ECHO
