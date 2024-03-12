 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, March 12

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Related

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Fair ___ (copyright principle) – USE
  • ¢¢¢ – CENTS
  • Misbehave – ACT UP
  • A little suspicious – SHADY
  • Ball ___ (poor passer) – HOG

Down

  • No longer identify on social media – UNTAG
  • Hot guy – STUD
  • Sports award like Best Upset or Best Team – ESPY
  • $$$ – CASH
  • Something a bat listens for while flying ECHO

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
How to get Wings of Icarus in Fortnite
Wings of Icarus

The gods have taken over the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 battle royale map, bringing a ton of new visual flairs across the game world and some fresh locations based on ancient Greek mythology, like Mount Olympus and the Underworld. There's a lot of cool new stuff to see, but there are also some exciting godly items that have been added to the loot pool this season: Thunderbolt of Zeus and Wings of Icarus. If you want to take flight with the Wings of Icarus, we've got all the info you need about this item below.
Where to get Wings of Icarus and how they work
The Wings of Icarus can be found in Olympus Chests or Underworld Chests. They can also rarely be found on the ground and in standard or rare chests.

This incredibly fun mobility item lets you press the fire button to begin flying through the air. You'll start with 300 charges that will count down rapidly as you're soaring around, but it's usually enough to take you pretty far across the map when you need to reposition or escape the incoming storm. However, it's worth noting that the relatively slow speed of taking off and flying doesn't make the Wings of Icarus the best mid-battle escape tool, so it's not usually wise to use it while you're being shot at.

Read more
How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite
Thunderbolt of Zeus

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is underway and has brought with it some significant changes to the battle royale map that should shake up things quite a lot. This season is all about ancient gods descending onto the map, which is quite obvious by its multiple mythical locations like Mount Olympus and the Underworld. But these new landing spots aren't the only thing the gods have brought with them to Fortnite, as players can also get their hands on godly new items like the Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the latter and how it works.
How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus and how it works
You can find the Thunderbolt of Zeus by defeating Zeus at Mount Olympus or by searching in Olympus Chests or Underworld Chests. It can also rarely be found in standard and rare chests.

This powerful lightning-based item can seriously dish out the hurt — provided you can use it in a situation where you won't be easily shot out of the sky. By pressing the fire button, you leap into the sky to begin unleashing a series of three massive lightning bolts on foes beneath you, with the first two bolts fired out rapidly and the final one a bit slower. You'll only get a total of three charges with this devastating weapon, so you'll want to be certain you make the most of each use and only let loose with it when you feel confident you can wrap up a kill.

Read more
The best places to land in Fortnite (Chapter 5, Season 2)

Survival is key in Fortnite, and it all starts by picking the best starting location. Even if you're an expert player, your likelihood of coming out on top is greatly diminished if you start off on the wrong foot -- whether it be at a barren location with no loot or a hot drop that could lead to a swift death.

As part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, there's no shortage of fantastic landing spots, but which one is best comes down to your skill and preference. With that in mind, here are the best places to land in Fortnite for veterans, beginners, and everyone in between.
The best places to land in Fortnite
Before jumping into the list of the best places to land in Fortnite, it's important to be aware of what makes a good landing spot. Sure, any place with decent loot might serve you well, but there's more to consider than that. Does a spot have a consistent chest/loot spawn? Are there guaranteed materials? Is it close to other places of interest (POI)s? Is it out of the way? Of course, loot is the most important aspect, but it does you no good to have a stacked loadout if you're stuck in the storm. These recommended landing spots all have some degree of consistency and fantastic loot. they also typically have some quirk that makes them effective depending on your playstyle.
1. Mount Olympus

Read more