NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Animal attractions – ZOOS
- “Keep it down!” – HUSH
- Language in which you might wish someone “Goedemorgen” – DUTCH
- Opinion columnist Klein -EZRA
- Norse god with a hammer – THOR
Down
- Give a little extra flair, with “up” – ZHUZH
- Closing part of a song – OUTRO
- Statue seen in Hollywood – OSCAR
- “Keep it down!” – SHH
- Police dept. title – DET
