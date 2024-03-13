 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, March 13

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Related

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Animal attractions – ZOOS
  • “Keep it down!” – HUSH
  • Language in which you might wish someone “Goedemorgen” – DUTCH
  • Opinion columnist Klein -EZRA
  • Norse god with a hammer – THOR

Down

  • Give a little extra flair, with “up” – ZHUZH
  • Closing part of a song – OUTRO
  • Statue seen in Hollywood – OSCAR
  • “Keep it down!” – SHH
  • Police dept. title – DET

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Stardew Valley 1.6 update: everything you need to know
get clay in stardew valley home

For a game made by a single person, Stardew Valley has an unbelievable amount of content already. Despite that, years after launch, we're all still eagerly anticipating yet another content update coming to the game that will bring it to version 1.6. This update was announced in April 2023 but ConcernedApe has been rather tight-lipped on the full scope of features and additions this update will bring. With so many possibilities and rumors floating around, we've collected only the freshest bits of info you need to know about what you can look forward to.
When is the 1.6 update coming out?
https://twitter.com/ConcernedApe/status/1762192764899627457

The 1.6 Stardew Valley update will be available on March 19 for PC players. As far as console and mobile players are concerned, we don't know when you can get this update just yet as ConcernedApe simply stated that they "will follow as soon as possible."
Everything new in the 1.6 update

Read more
How (and where) to trade Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Poes sit near a waterfall in The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom.

It might take place in the same Hyrule as Breath of the Wild, but Tears of the Kingdom's landscape is radically different from its predecessor. Along with massive floating islands in the sky, there's a sprawling underworld to explore that's filled with secrets to discover and abilities to unlock. One such secret is Poes, which take a very different form than in past Zelda games -- instead of serving as an enemy, they're now an alternate form of currency.

Interested in learning more about where to trade Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how to find them? Here's everything you need to know about these unique collectibles.
What are Poes in Tears of the Kingdom?
When you first dive into Hyrule's underground area, you'll probably notice tons of blue-and-white wisps scattered around the surface in patches. Those wisps are Tears of the Kingdom's version of Poes. Yes, the classic enemy is now a simple item that you can collect.

Read more
How to climb the Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy
A wizard walks through the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will send you to all corners of its magical world, including areas well beyond the corridors and classrooms of Hogwarts itself. Exploration is a big part of the game, as you're largely free to roam about as you see fit. However, exploration in Hogwarts Legacy is often more like a puzzle than anything else, and players have quickly discovered that climbing the Battlements near Falbarton Castle requires more than just nimble feet.

Stuck on the High Wall quest? Here's how to climb the Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy and get on with your journey.

Read more